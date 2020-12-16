Karan Patel, wife Ankita Bhargava celebrate daughter Mehr’s first birthday. Inside photos, videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN9198 Karan Patel, wife Ankita Bhargava celebrate daughter Mehr’s first birthday

TV actor Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava celebrated their daughter Mehr's first birthday on Tuesday. The little munchkin looked adorable as she enjoyed the day wearing a cute white frock. The star duo took to their Instagram to share pictures from the celebration but did not reveal the face of their little angel. Karan also penned down a heartfelt note for his daughter as she turned one. He shared a picture in which he can be seen holding Mehr along with Ankita as they pose for the camera with the birthday cake.

Karan Patel wrote, "Our princess, our lifeline, our #RabDiMehr is now a 1 year old. Thankyou god for blessing us with Mehr and thankyou Mehr for choosing us as your parents .... love for me now has a totally different meaning and that’s you my baby girl. #DaddysDaughter"

On the other hand, Ankita also shared inside photos from the birthday party and said, "Love,Unparalleled!" In another post, she said, "Meri Chidiya, Thank you for choosing me as your Mother! I will do everything I can ,AND MORE to be worthy of You. I pray to God that I get you as my daughter in all the lifetimes ahead too! Every cell in my body Loves You like crazy ! Reach for the stars and make your own Constellation My Love! Godbless You Inna Saara "

Talking about his daughter Mehr and fatherhood, Karan Patel told HT, "Now that I have a daughter, I want to break taboos that fathers are protective about their daughters. I think, if you give your daughters enough freedom, education and guidance, you don’t have to worry about them. Daughters are more level-headed, sane and trustworthy than sons. Fail hoke pitne ke kisse sirf beton ke hote hain, betiyon ke kabhi sune hain kya."

On the work front, Karan Patel was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein TV show wherein he played the role of Raman. He was also seen Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.