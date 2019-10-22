Are Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava going to become parents soon?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava are one of the most talked-about couples of the small screen. Every now and then, the duo is in news for their social media PDA and their love and respect for each other. Well, there is good news for their fans as the latest reports suggest that the duo is finally going to embrace parenthood soon as Ankita is expecting her first baby.

As per the latest reports by TOI, Ankita’s delivery is expected in December and the couple is very happy and busy preparing for the new family member. They haven’t divulged much detail about the same to avoid unwanted attention. This is the second time when the couple are going to parents as previously in May 2018, they announced the good news but unfortunately, the actress suffered a miscarriage.

Giving a statement about the same, they gave an official statement that said, “I would urge all media personnel to please allow Karan and Ankita Karan Patel enough time to deal with the miscarriage. It is a difficult time for them individually and for the families involved. This sudden turn of events happened a few days ago and ever since we have tried to keep it low key, only so that we allow them enough time to cope with it.”

Karan and Ankita got married as per Gujarati traditions on May 3, 2015. It was Aly Goni who played cupid between the two. On the work front, Karan is known for playing the role of Raman Bhalla but has made an exit from the show to do Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video