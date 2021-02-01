Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTISINGH Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath looks adorable as she poses with daughter Anayra at her baby shower | PIC

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma left his fans surprised with the news of the arrival of his baby boy. Soon, congratulatory wishes started pouring in for the couple and one came from none other than Bharti Singh. Taking to Instagram, the comédienne shared an unseen picture of Kapil's wife Ginni Chathrath from her baby shower ceremony. In the same, the mother was seen glowing out of her pregnancy wearing a green attire that matched with that of her daughter Anayra. Alongside, Bharti wrote, "Its boy yay!!!!!!!!!!!! 1st Feb will always be a special date for me. My Lil bundle of joy, junior Kapil, you have brought in so much happiness to me... I can’t even express in words.

Mera bhai ki family Aaj complete ho gayi... @kapilsharma bhai Abhi aapko parental leave Leni chahiye and spend tones of your time with your angels... god bless you Lil one; can’t wait to hold you in my arms! @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath (sic)"

Have a look at her post here:

Coming back to the announcement, it was made by none other than The Kapil Sharma Show host who tweeted on Monday and added that his wife and the newborn were doing fine. "Namaskaar, we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers … love you all … Ginni n Kapil #gratitude," Kapil wrote.

It was just last week when the comedian confirmed the good news during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. A fan asked him the reason why TKSS is going off-air to which he said that he needed to 'be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil is all set to make his digital debut, although it is unclear at the moment if the project is a comedy special, series or film. "I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity," Kapil said.

"I always wanted to be on the streaming giant but I didn't have their number. It's a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon," he added.