Kapil Sharma, Neha Kakkar remember old memories by sharing photo of their younger days. Fans amazed

The fans of comedian Kapil Sharma are unable to witness his comedy sessions on The Kapil Sharma Show ever since the shooting got suspended in the month of March. However, the actor-comedian is making sure that his fans get their dose of happiness through the medium of social media. This is the reason why every time he posts something or the other, it brings a smile on everyone's faces. Sailing in the same boat, Kapil shared a throwback photo on his Instagram handle which featured not only him but also 'Kaala Chashmah' singer Neha Kakkar. The photo caught the attention of their fans as the two most followed celebrities were seen quite young while sitting on a flight of stairs.

The picture happens to have been taken quite some years back as the two of them just looked like college best friends. Kapil, in the picture, can be seen wearing a red T-shirt and cargo pants while Neha wore a black top and paired it with jeans. Alongside the throwback photo, Kapil wrote, "Identify the kids #throwback." Neha was soon to comment on the post and wrote, "Bhaiyaaaaa I know these Kidssss." Not only this, but she also shared the same photo on her profile and captioned it, "Good Old Days!!! We love you @kapilsharma bhaiya." Have a look at their posts here:

The photo as soon as it was shared by the comedian got more than 1000 comments within a few minutes. A lot of their fans were elated to see this avatar of their and commented on their post. Some of the comments read, "Comedy king and singing star...both of my favourite," "Kapu and Nehu," "Ye baccha kiska khoo gya hai?," "Identify bolke tag bhi kia."

Meanwhile, Kapil has been enjoying the lockdown with his six-months-old daughter Anayra and wife Ginni Chatrath. Talking to Times of India in April he said, "I told Ginni to consider the lockdown a blessing in disguise, as it will allow us to work out religiously. But it’s been 14 days and I haven’t worked out at all. Saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon aur khaata rehta hoon (All day I play with the baby and eat food). However, I have decided to get back to my routine and my birthday resolution is to work out seriously and regularly."

Recently, a Twitter user trolled Kapil Sharma, he ridiculed the comedian for not paying tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The comedian gave a sharp reply to him asking him to mind his business.

Dear sir, I don’t know the reason behind Sushant’s death par itna pata hai k jo policewale maare gye, woh apni duty karne gye they. https://t.co/SzSigzitqF — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 4, 2020

On the work front, it is being said that Kapil will begin shooting for 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in mid-July however no official confirmation about the same has been made yet. While for Neha, her latest songs include names of 'Jinke Liye' and 'Moscow Mashuka.'

Watch the songs here:

