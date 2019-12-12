On Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath's first anniversary, see unseen pictures from their wedding

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma and his beautiful wife Ginni Chatrath are counted amongst one of the most adorable couples of the small screen. The duo who dated for a long time decided to get hitched in Jalandhar on December 12 and exactly one year, they are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Thursday. But not just one, the couple has two reasons to celebrate, the other one being their newly born daughter who entered their lives on December 10.

Coming back to their wedding, they planned an intimate wedding ceremony which was attended by his close friends and family members only. Later, they threw a grand reception for the members of the film and Television fraternity that was attended by many actors and actresses. Kapil and Ginni, who have been together since childhood, faced a lot of difficulty in their life but sooner or later their love for each other won. Ginni has been there with the comedian in his difficult times and has stood by him thick when he was suffering from depression. This is what true love is all about!

Coming back to their daughter, the good news was announced by the comedian himself on his Twitter handle where he wrote, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai mata di."

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

On the occasion of their anniversary, it would be apt to share with his fans some unseen pictures and videos from his marriage. Have a look:

On the work front, Kapil is all set to bounce back to work. The comedian has two shoot lined up for his The Kapil Sharma Show, one with Deepika Padukone and another with the cast of film Good Newwz.

