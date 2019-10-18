Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Dipika Kakar steps into Madhuri Dixit’s shoes and dances on ‘Chane Ke Khet Mein’

Dipika Kakar- Bigg Boss 12 winner is now seen playing the role of Sonakshi in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover. The actress who is known for playing a sanskari bahu role of Simar in Sasural Simar Ka will now be seen donning a new avatar for her ongoing daily soap. She will be seen giving a special dance performance on Madhuri Dixit’s famous song Chane Ke Keht Mein.

The actress treated the fans with a sneak peek video which she posted on her Instagram account. Dipika looked like an exact replica of the Dhak Dhak girl as she got dressed in an orange lehenga-choli paired with a green dupatta. Dipika was seen dancing on the popular song from the film Anjaam. The video she shared was captioned as, "Something really special coming ur way!!!! stay tuned!!! #kahaanhumkahaantum @helo_indiaofficial."

As per the current track of the show, this performance happens to be Sonakshi's special gift for Rohit as he has asked her to bring Madhuri as a special guest during their wedding festivities. If she failed, she had to kiss him as a penalty. Sonakshi will decide to step into Madhuri’s shoes and surprise him.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video