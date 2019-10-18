Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Dipika Kakar steps into Madhuri Dixit’s shoes and dances on ‘Chane Ke Khet Mein’

Friday, October 18, 2019
     
Dipika Kakar aka Sonakshi in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will be seen performing on Madhuri Dixit's popular track 'Chane Ke Khet Mein.'

New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2019 13:26 IST
Dipika Kakar- Bigg Boss 12 winner is now seen playing the role of Sonakshi in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover. The actress who is known for playing a sanskari bahu role of Simar in Sasural Simar Ka will now be seen donning a new avatar for her ongoing daily soap. She will be seen giving a special dance performance on Madhuri Dixit’s famous song Chane Ke Keht Mein.

The actress treated the fans with a sneak peek video which she posted on her Instagram account. Dipika looked like an exact replica of the Dhak Dhak girl as she got dressed in an orange lehenga-choli paired with a green dupatta. Dipika was seen dancing on the popular song from the film Anjaam. The video she shared was captioned as, "Something really special coming ur way!!!! stay tuned!!! #kahaanhumkahaantum @helo_indiaofficial."

As per the current track of the show, this performance happens to be Sonakshi's special gift for Rohit as he has asked her to bring Madhuri as a special guest during their wedding festivities. If she failed, she had to kiss him as a penalty. Sonakshi will decide to step into Madhuri’s shoes and surprise him.

Something really special coming ur way!!!! stay tuned!!! #kahaanhumkahaantum @helo_indiaofficial

