Jodha Akbar fame Manisha Yadav passes away, co-star Paridhi Sharma pays tribute

Jodha Akbar fame Manisha Yadav passes away

Television actress Manisha Yadav, known for playing Salima Begum in the Zee TV's Jodha Akbar, passed away. The reason for her death is yet to be revealed, however, reports claimed that she passed away on October 1 (Friday) from a brain haemorrhage. Her co-star Paridhi Sharma, who plays Jodha in the show, took to her Instagram Story and confirmed the news. She wrote "This news is so heart breaking, Rip @manisha_Mann."

Devastated by the news, Paridhi said is concerned about her late co-star's son, who is just one year old. Speaking to ETimes, Paridhi said, "I wasn’t in constant touch with her after our show went off air. But we have a WhatsApp group which is named Mughals and all the actresses who were begums in the show are a part of that group. So that’s how we stay in touch and if anything important is to be shared about anyone’s life, we do that on the group. I got to know about this yesterday on the group and I was shocked."

"Her energy was always high and she was a chirpy person. We had a great time shooting together for the show. I remember she was always full of life. Hearing about her death is really saddening for me and what’s even more bothering is that she has a one-year-old baby. My heart goes out to her family," she added.

Meanwhile, Manisha's son turned a year old on July, this year. She had taken to Twitter to share a post on his birthday. "Happy 1st Birthday my precious baby!!!My little boy you have been such a light in my life during a season of a hard year. I’m so blessed and thankful to be your mumma. I love you so much," the late actress wrote.