Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij get engage in Twitter war with Paras and Mahira fans. Here's how it all started

Jay Bhanushali

Actor Jay Bhanushali slammed celebrities who clicked pictures and made videos of themselves while donating essential goods to the needy amid the coronavirus lockdown. However, he and his wife Mahira Sharma became a victim of social media trolling soon after fans of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma misinterpreted their tweets.

Calling the act a "publicity stunt", Jay tweeted: "Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so-called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst (sic)."

Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

"If you really want to spread the message of helping poor click pics just with the stuff you are going to donate.pls don't click the pics and make videos with people..sad very sad disappointed at this time ppl want to gain publicity #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect," he said in another tweet.

If you really want to spread the message of helping poor click pics just with the stuff you are going to donate.pls dont click the pics and make videos with people..sad very sad disappointed at this time ppl want to gain publicity #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

Incidentally, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra had shared a video of himself donating essentials along with his rumored girlfriend Mahira Sharma.

"So finally we both decided to help and distributing essential food packages to the underprivileged with the guidelines issued by WHO- wearing a mask and practicing social distancing @officialmahirasharma," Paras captioned the video on Instagram.

Jay Bhanushali's tweets didn't go well among fans of Paras and Mahira, who interpreted them as a direct attack on the Bigg Boss 13 contestants.

In a long post on Twitter, Paras clarified that donating basic essentials was a gesture to show that he cares for the needy.

Jay Bhanushali and Maahi Vij were mercilessly trolled by these fans. They also circulated an old video of Jay, where is doing seva in a local gurudwara. The actor explained the trolls that he never donated money or food but was working as a volunteer there.

Dumbo watch the video properly I never said I have donated food or money i was there as a volunteer(one who works without getting paid) and there are many volunteer in the video I was promoting sikh community and appealing ppl to donate to local gurudwara. Chal abhi Shaikh chilli https://t.co/BDMmpvxL5w — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 8, 2020

Mahhi Vij blasted the trolls on social media. She wrote, "Losers we didn't know wt Paras was doing so shut your mouth bdw thank u for telling us (sic)."

Losers we didn’t even know wt PAras was doing so shut your mouth bdw thank u for telling us ... — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) April 7, 2020

Paras Chhabra was last seen on the small screen in the recently concluded reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The actor shared a close bond with Mahira Sharma in the BB 13 house. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have appeared as guests in both the shows.