Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress Chandni Sharma and others from the sets tested positive for COVID-19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASLICHANDNI Actress Chandni Sharma diagnosed with COVID-19

Coronavirus cases are on the rise. Despite taking utmost precaution many celebrities too are testing positive for COVID-19. Many cases on the sets of TV shows have also been reported. Recently, the lead actor of the show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Reahul Sudhir tested positive for Coronavirus. Now, it has been reported that a few more cases have been reported on the sets of the same show. Actress Chadni Sharma, director Noel Smith and others have tested positive. Actor Jay Zaveri too is Corona positive as reported by Times of India.

A source has informed the portal, "Since we have a sufficient bank of episodes, we could easily take a six-day break. The entire set has been fumigated and sanitised. We will resume shooting this week.” After Rahul Sudhir testing positive, lead actress of the show Helly Shah also underwent the swab test. Thankfully, her reports came out to be negative.

After Rrahul tested positive, the producers of the show Ishq Mein Marjawan had released a statement saying that he has mild symptoms. The statement read, "Rrahul tested positive today. He is in quarantine now and we hope that he recovers soon and resumes work."

Recently, the show was in the news for a viral luggage bag scene. Audiences had a great laugh over a scene that showed Helly Shah slipping into a bag after hitting her head to the wall. The actress had reacted to the online trolling and said, "Yes, the response on social media has been quite funny, and I take it sportingly. We incorporated that scene to create some drama and intrigue the audience. Some sequences can come across as funny or exaggerated, and in a daily soap, not everything can be relatable. As an artiste, my job is to play the part convincingly.”

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage