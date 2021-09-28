Inside Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashmaah's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta's birthday celebration | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUNMUN DUTTA Munmun Dutta

Actress Munmun Dutta, who's popular for playing the role of Babita Ji on the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashmaah turns a year older today. The actress also treated her fans on social media with some inside pictures from her birthday celebration. Munmun took to Instagram to post photos from the close knit celebration she had at her home. With multiple birthday cakes and flowers, the actress was seen brimming with joy.

"Another year around the Sun. Blessed to be alive , wise and healthy. Thank you all for your love and wishes. Grateful heart. Stay happy and blessed everyone," she captioned the pictures and videos.

Munmun made her debut with "Hum Sab Baraati Hai" and rose to fame with "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" as "Babita".

Recently, the actress made headlines for her rumoured relationship with TMKOC co-star Raj Anadkat. The actress was brutally trolled for the same. Later, she took to her social media account to hit out at the trolls and the media reports in two separate notes.

In one for the general public, she wrote: "To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so-called 'LITERATE' ones proves how regressive a society we are."

"Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, at the cost of your humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not (sic)," she added, concluding: "Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a DAUGHTER OF INDIA."

She also addressed the media saying: "To the media and their zero credibility 'journos', who has given u the right to post 'IMAGINARY' 'MADE UP' articles in people's name about their private life without their consent? R u liable to the damage that you cause to their lives with your reckless behaviour? You don't stop at shoving your cameras on the face of a grieving woman who has just lost her love or lost her son, in a funeral, just for your trps. You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/ headlines at the cost of someone's dignity, but R U GOING TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR WRECKING HAVOC IN THEIR LIVES?? If No then, YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELF!!"

Later, the posts were deleted from her Instagram account.