Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj aka Tappu dating Munmun Dutta opens memes fest on Jethalal

Image Source : TWITTER/@STALINHRX Taarak's Raj aka Tappu dating Munmun opens meme fest

The rumours of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actors Raj Anadkat aka Tappu and Munmun Dutta aka Babita dating has stirred a storm on the internet. The duo has an age difference of nine years which has raised many questions about their relationship. While the same rumours have surfaced on the internet many times in the past, it is believed that there is indeed some truth to it. According to a report in ETimes, each and everyone on the sets is well versed with what's going on between Raj and Munmun who recently returned to the sets of the show.

Going by the storyline of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, actor Dilip Joshi's character Jethalal is always seen falling over Babita. However, in reality, Jethalal's son Tappu has won over her. This has opened a meme fest on social media. Twitterati has shared hilarious memes that show Tappy taunting Jethalal or Jethalal losing it after hearing the news.

While Raj is 24 years old, Munmun is 9 years older than him. The report in TOI further states, "Their respective families too are not in the dark. Nobody teases them; they don't try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn't come out till date."

The actress has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since it went on air 13 years ago while for Raj, he replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Jethalal's (Dilip Joshi) son Tapu in 2017.