Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALIMMERCHANT Indian Idol 12 Row: Salim Merchant reveals he was asked to praise contestants on shows

The popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 continues to be surrounded by controversies. While fans have been expressing their disappointment in contestants like Danish and Shanmukhapriya, Bollywood singers have also opened about being asked to praise the contestants on the show. Now, music composer and singer Salim Merchant, who has been a judge on reality shows such as Indian Idol and The Voice India, opened up about the same and said that he never abided by the same.

Salim told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "Yes, mere saath bhi hua hai. But honestly, maine kabhi nahi suna unki baat. Shayad aaj main koi judge ki seat pe nahi baitha hoon because of that (Yes, it has happened to me too. But honestly, I never listened to them. Maybe that is why I am not judging a show right now)"

He added, "Main isliye nahi karta hoon because mujhe kaha gaya hai taareef karna. Main taareef isliye karta hoon ki kisi ki khaamiyaan nikaalne ke bajaay main khoobi dekhta hoon. Agar main uski khoobi ki taareef karoon toh shayad, main aisa maanta hoon ki, woh singer behtar kar sakta hai (I don’t praise them because I have been told to but because I believe in looking at the positives instead of the negatives. According to me, if I praise someone’s strengths, it might help them become a better singer)."

Salim Merchant further said that even the biggest of singers make mistakes. "It happens. You have to be very generous about your comments. Mere saath aisa bohot baar hua hai ki the show directors have told me ki please aap log negative mat baniye. Lekin main na, thoda sa smart hoon iss maamle mein. Main humesha khaamiyaan nikaal hi deta hoon par achchi tarah se nikaalta hoon (It has happened to me many times that the show directors have told me to not be negative. I was smart about this. I did point out mistakes but in a nice way). I don’t get crazy about anybody’s faults. I do it nicely)."

Indian Idol 12 was slammed by the netizens after legendary singer Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar revealed that he was asked to praise the contestants even when he did not enjoy the episode.

With notable names attached to the show, the upcoming weekend episode of Indian Idol 12 will see the presence of the Bollywood industry's Shotgun - Shatrughan Sinha along with his wife Poonam Sinha for the special episode. Greeting the man who has surprised the world with his amazing acting prowess, the upcoming episode will see budding contestants crooning to some of the veteran actor's superhit songs. It will also be a treat for the fans of Shatrughan Sinha who would be seen singing a song for his ladylove.