Indian Idol 12: Asha Bhosle lauds Shanmukhapriya for her performance on 'Duniya Mein logon ko'

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has been trolled many times in the past couple of months for its 'dramatic' portrayal of performances. Netizens have expressed their dislike for the show's contestants Shanmukhapriya's yodelling as well as Danish's singing. Viewers believe that the two 'shout rather than sing' on the show. However, the special guests on the show have always praised them. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was also all praise for Shanmukhapriya after she sang 'Duniya Mein logon ko' as she graced the reality show.

The channel shared a promo video in which Shanmukhapriya can be seen singing the popular song, leaving the judges and Asha Bhosle in awe. Shanmukhapriya 's energy level during the performance earned her a standing ovation from all the judges including Sonu Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik. Check out the video here-

Shanmukhpriya is known for her operatic and yodelling skills and this is the reason that she faced negative comments on social media. Responding to the same, she in an interview with Yo! Vizag, she said, "I came to know about the happenings only after a few of my well-wishers reached out to me. I tried to take the trolls with a pinch of salt. Going ahead, I will put in the best of my efforts to showcase my skills in the forthcoming rounds."

Shanmukhapriya even said that not just her but even the greatest of the artists like Michael Jackson had to endure criticism. Her mother also came out in her support and said that her daughter is trying to experiment with genres.

She said, "As far as the choice of songs is concerned, all the contestants in Indian Idol perform the tracks given to them by the showrunners. Despite receiving criticism, she has been fortunate to get double the love and affection from the viewers."

Meanwhile, Asha Bhosle recalled what her elder sister and playback legend Lata Mangeshkar told her when she was nervous before recording a song. Bhosle opened up on the subject while recalling the making of the classic number "Aaja aaja main hoon pyar tera", which she recorded for the 1966 superhit "Teesri Manzil" with the late Mohammad Rafi. The evergreen song was composed by the late RD Burman on the late Majrooh Sultanpuri's lyrics.

"This song was very difficult for me to sing. One day RD Burman came to my place, took the baaja and sat down. He requested me to sing it. When I heard him playing the 'O aa jaa aaa aah' part, I was a little taken aback as I thought I wouldn't be able to do justice to it. However I informed him that I would make an attempt to sing the song after four to five days," said Bhosle.

"I started practicing the main tune in my car so many times that one day my driver got worried. Once I reached home, he asked me suddenly if I wanted to visit the hospital as he thought I was gasping for breath. It was really a funny moment!" she recalled.

Bhosle continued: "I went to meet Lata Mangeshkar and conveyed my apprehensions. She said, 'you are forgetting you are a Mangeshkar first and Bhosle later. Go sing the song, you will do good'."