Indian Idol 12: Contestant reveals he swept floors on set, leaves Neha Kakkar and others in tears. Watch video

Image Source : TWITTER/@SONYTV Indian Idol 12 contestant says he swept floors on set

Singing reality show Indian Idol is back with its twelfth season and in one of the promo videos shared recently, all the three judges - Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani - were moved to tears listening to a contestant's inspirational story. They got emotional on hearing the revelations of Yuvraj Medhe, who used to sweep the floors on the set of the show, and has triumphed against all odds to qualify as a contestant on season 12

Sony TV, the channel that airs the popular music reality show, tweeted a promo showing Yuvraj at the audition. His performance makes judges emotional. Neha, Himesh and Vishal gave Yuvraj a standing ovation and he kneeled and touched his forehead to the ground as a mark of gratitude.

Reshammiya goes on to praise him for his hard work saying "Tum har Hindustani ki umeed ho. Koi bhi aadmi kahin pe bhi ban sakta hai, sirf mehnat karne ki zaroorat hai."

In the video, Yuvraj said "I used to take notes of the tips and suggestions that judges gave after each performance on 'Indian Idol', and improvised my singing keeping those in mind."

Dropping the promo, Sony TV captioned it as "#IndianIdol ke stage se hi huya jiska safar shuru kya ab wohi stage dega Yuvraj ke sapno ko pankh? Dekhiye #IndianIdol2020 28th November se Sat-Sun raat 8 baje. Ab mausam hoga phirse awesome."

#IndianIdol ke stage se hi huya jiska safar shuru kya ab wohi stage dega Yuvraj ke sapno ko pankh? Dekhiye #IndianIdol2020 28th November se Sat-Sun raat 8 baje. Ab mausam hoga phirse awesome. @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani #HimeshReshammiya #AdityaNarayan @FremantleIndia pic.twitter.com/GEKTdXgBTI — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 22, 2020

Indian Idol, hosted by Aditya Narayan, also has Vishal Dadlani as a judge.