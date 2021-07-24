Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARUNITAKANJILAL Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal gets emotional after Bappi Lahiri offers her a singing contract

Veteran Bollywood playback singer Bappi Lahiri made an appearance on the singing reality show Indian idol 12. The singer encouraged the contestants and lauded them for their soulful singing. While he loved all the performances, there was one particular performance that touched his heart. Contestant Arunita Kanjilal's performance on Lahiri's song 'Raat Baaki Baat Baaki' tug at the singer's heartstrings as he offered her a singing contract. The channel released a promo that showed Arunita getting emotional after getting this big surprise.

Guest judge Bappi Lahiri appears to be most impressed with Arunita Kanjilal as he gifted her a singing contract soon after her performance. Going by the video, the playback singer enjoyed her performance and showered her with praises. Arunita is among the top 6 contestants of Indian idol 12 and has been lauded again and again for her soulful singing.

Netizens also agreed with Bappi Lahiri and praised Arunita for her journey in the show. Fans also believe that she can become the winner of Indian Idol 12. One Twitter user said, "Arunita deserve to win." another said, " Arunita is the only contestant who sings beautifully on the show."

Meanwhile, Arunita has already made her way to playback singing even before the show is over. She recently sang for music composer and Indian Idol 12 judge Himesh Reshammiya along with another contestant Pawandeep.

The song Terii Umeed' was released on the occasion of Himesh Reshammiya's birthday for his album 'Himesh Ke Dil Se' and has crossed over 711,023 views so far. This happens to be the third song that has been released in the album. The first one 'Saansein' was sung by the show's eliminated contestant Sawai Bhatt while the second song titled 'Dagaa' was crooned by Mohd Danish.

The announcement of the song release was made by Himesh on Instagram where he wrote, "Thanks for all the blockbuster success of all the songs, coming with a romantic melody which has a divine energy to it on 23rd July, sung beautifully by @pawandeeprajan and @arunitakanjilal @himeshreshammiyamelodies @soniakapoor06, love you all."

Watch the full song here:

Speaking about the same, Himesh said, "Pawandeep and Arunita have sung this song like veterans as compared to being fresh talent. Each note that I have composed in Terii Umeed has been perfectly rendered by them and after the superhit success of Tere Bagairr I just knew that another composition with them will be ideal. Terii Umeed explores their soulful voices in a very different range and shows their versatility. I am confident that every music lover of all genres will love this song."