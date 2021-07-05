Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan's old video from 13th birthday bash goes viral; guess who made an appearance

Singing-reality show Indian Idol is undoubtedly one of the most loved and talked-about shows on the small screen. Every now and then, it comes into the limelight either for its special episode, contestants or controversy. The twelfth season was no different! It raised eyebrows soon after the telecasting of Kishore Kumar's special episode. It all happened when his son blamed the makers for forcing him to appreciate all the contestants. The host Aditya Narayan soon raised his voice and in many interviews opened up on the same. Well, yet again, he has grabbed everyone's attention, and this time through an old video that has gone viral on the internet. Shot on his 13th birthday, the video captures the birthday boy posing with his parents-- father Udit Narayan, mother Deepa, and some guests.

Aditya made his debut through the roles of child artist he played in Rangeela and Pardes. Not only this but he even sang a few songs that got him stardom. His father is also considered a legend in the music industry. Therefore, it does not came as a surprised when Aditya's birthday party was attended by several popular singers including-- Sunidhi Chauhan, Sonu Nigam, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, and others. Not only this but even actor-television show host Tabassum also made an appearance.

In the viral video hosted by Udit Narayan, the birthday boy can also be seen greeting the guests and getting smeared with cake by his friends at one point. Have a look at the same here:

Well, in case you loved how adorable he looked. Here's another old passport-size picture of Aditya which was shared by him on Instagram with the caption, "Many mini mes." It caught the attention of not just his followers but also celebs including Ravi Dubey who wrote, "chota baccha jaan ke hum.." and Vikrant Massey who commented, "Nanu sahab."

A few weeks back, he even shared fitness transformation pictures of himself. The first one was captioned, If you can’t love me at my..," and alongside the second one, "You don’t deserve me at my.."

Meanwhile, Udit Narayan took to social media on Monday to express his nostalgia and gratitude on completing 41 years in the film industry. "41 years ago, my first ever playback venture in the Indian Film & Music industry for the film ‘Unees Bees' released, composed by Rajesh Roshan ji. I was fortunate to sing my debut song with my idol Shri Mohammad Rafi saab," Udit Narayan wrote in an Instagram post.

"Thanks to everyone who gave me the opportunity to work with them, the young boy from Mithilanchal fulfilled his ambition of becoming a playback singer. Thank you fans and well wishers for recognising 5th July as Udit Narayan day," he added.

Speaking about the reality show he hosts, it currently has-- Ashish Kulkarni, Shanmukha Priya, Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, Anjali Gaikwad, Sireesha Bhagavatula, Anushka Banerjee, Vaishnav Girish, Samyak Prasana, Sahil Solanki, Nachiket Lele and Sawai Bhatt as contestants.