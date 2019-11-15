Hindustani Bhau passes derogatory remarks on Mahira Sharma's lips. Here's what happened next

Hindustani Bhau and Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 wild card entrant Hindustani Bhau shares good rapport with housemates, however, he was still not spared by wrath of Devoleena Bhattacharjee during the captaincy task. Undoubtedly, the captaincy task doubled up the heat and competitiveness inside the BB 13 house. With everyone attempting to outdo one another, whether friend or foe, Bigg Boss 13 is giving right dose of drama to the audience. It seems as if calling off the task by Bigg Boss was not enough that Mahira and Paras decided to add more take melodrama a level above with their fight.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Bhau who is known for his quirky style is seen addressing viewers in his own style on camera. Though Hindustani Bhau has never insulted anyone in the house, yes he has given nicknames to the fellow contestants. In his interaction with the viewers, Bhau went to call Mahira 'badi hoth ki chipkali' (lizard with big lips) and also said that Paras is a ‘çhidki number one' (who gets irritated easily).

While Paras laughed off, this irked Mahira. She slammed Paras for supporting such humour. As a result, Paras too loses his calm and as a result, both the best friends get into an ugly fight and Mahira couldn't control her tears.

This is not the first time, Bhau has taken a dig at Mahira, earlier, he passed nasty comments on her face and skin issues.

On a related note, Nach Baliye 9 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh is the latest contestant to enter Bigg Boss 13 house.

