Hina Khan shares unseen pictures with late father, says 'Please keep smiling in heavens my angel'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALHINAKHAN Hina Khan shares unseen pictures with late father

Actress Hina Khan tested positive for Covid soon after she returned to Mumbai for the final rites of her father. The actress's father suffered cardiac arrest and died on April 20. Hina has been in home isolation since then and missing her father terribly. Taking to Instagram stories, the actress shared many old pictures of her father and said that he has been her biggest support. Hina shared nine pictures of him from their family vacations and being happy in her success.

Hina Khan shared a picture in which her father can be seen holding her Silven YouTube button and wrote, "a proud father." In another picture, she said, "Please keep smiling in heavens my angel." "How you loved to photograph every moment.. Now that's all we have," she captioned another.

Check out the pictures here-

Earlier, Hina had shared a few black and white pictures of herself wearing her mask and looking out of the window. She wrote in the caption, "A Helpless Daughter. Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most..Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around..But thrs a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl..Send in your prayers plz..Let thr be light..Dua."

On the professional front, Hina was last seen in a music video titled Bedard. Apart from this, she was also a part of Bigg Boss 14 where she played the role of a senior along with Gauahar and Sidharth Shukla.