Here's everything you need to know about Rupali Ganguly and her step-daughter's controversy

'Anupama' star Rupali Ganguly is once again embroiled in controversy. This time the reason is neither her co-stars nor any twist of the show. This time the actress is in the headlines due to an old post of her stepdaughter Esha Verma which is going viral. Rupali's husband had two marriages before, from which he has two daughters. Ashwin's daughter Esha from his previous marriage, in her viral post, accused Rupali of being 'controlling' and 'mentally distorted' towards her father. This is a four-year-old post. Rupali's husband Ashwin has now come forward to address these allegations. He has released a statement on X.

It is significant to note that Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma got married in the year 2013. The two also have a son named Rudransh. Now let us tell you the whole matter from the beginning.

Esha ​​Verma's old Facebook post went viral

In a post from the year 2020, Esha Verma took a dig at Rupali Ganguly. She wrote, 'This is absolutely pathetic. Does anyone know the real story of Rupali Ganguly? She had an affair with Ashwin K Verma for twelve years while he was in his second marriage. Ashwin has two daughters from his previous marriages. She is a cruel-hearted woman who has done nothing but separate me and my sister, her own daughters, from their father.'

Esha Verma also alleged that Rupali Ganguly threatened to kill her and her mother. She said, 'I am speaking up because she claims all over the media that she has a happy married life with my father when in reality she is controlling and mentally deranged towards him. Whenever I try to call my father, she starts yelling and threatens to kill me and my mother. It is not fair that she ruined the life of Ashwin's real family and is propagating that theirs is a true love marriage, while she has ruined others to fulfil her own desires.'

Esha ​​still stans by her four-year-old statement

On Monday, Isha Verma shared a post. She thanked all those who contacted her and understood her point of view. Isha wrote, 'Hello, to everyone who has seen the news recently and contacted her, thank you for taking the time to understand my point of view. It is surreal and overwhelming to see something so personal go viral. It is not just a headline, it is my life, my childhood and the pain I suffered then and still feel today. I am grateful to those who have approached it with kindness, consideration and respect. It is very difficult to process, but I am choosing to stand by my experiences because some truths need to be heard. Although I first spoke about this four years ago, I have grown, matured and healed a lot since then. Standing up now and sharing my truth shows the strength I have found in that journey and I believe it should not be shut down.'

Esha further added, 'My father and his wife may deny these claims, but I believe their reaction is rooted in fear of the truth coming out. I love my father very much and respect him like any young daughter. But he chose to exclude me from his life and this separation is incredibly painful. Watching her rise in the entertainment world with a public image so far from reality only adds to the pain, especially when she plays a character that advocates the same values ​​she disregarded in real life. I know I am taking a lot of risk by speaking out, but if my voice is finally heard, that is enough.'

Esha made a request

Isha ​​Verma further wrote, For now I hope people will be able to understand the impact this has had on me and view it with respect. To those who support and respect this, thank you for being kind, considerate and respectful. And to those who may judge or dismiss it, please consider the lifelong impact of situations like this. All I ask is that there be compassion during this time. I am here to share my story and I am grateful to all those who stand with it. Thank you for listening.'

Rupali's husband Ashwin has put forth the other side

Ashwin wrote, 'I have two daughters from previous relationships, something that Rupali and I have always talked about openly and which I care a lot about. I understand that my younger daughter is still very hurt by the breakdown of her parents' relationship as divorce is a difficult experience that can greatly impact and harm the children of that marriage. But marriages end for many reasons and many challenges in my relationship with my second wife led to our separation - challenges that were between her and me and had nothing to do with any other person. I want only the best for my children and wife and it pains me to see the media dragging anyone into a cycle of negativity.'

