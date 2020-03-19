Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra opposed Esha Deol’s entry in Bollywood: He didn’t like his daughter dancing

Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra opposed Esha Deol’s entry in Bollywood

We have already seen veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra gracing The Kapil Sharma Show with his two sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. But this time, it was the mother-daughter duo, Hema Malini and Esha Deol’s turn to get candid on the show. The divas appeared on the show and spilled the beans about their personal lives including Dharmendra’s objection about Esha’s entry in Bollywood.

Hema Malini and Esha Deol looked gorgeous as they appeared on the show together. While talking about their life, the veteran actress revealed that her husband and actor Dharmendra never wanted Esha Deol to become an actress. She stated that the actor didn’t like his daughter dancing which is why he strongly opposed her entry in Bollywood.

A report in TOI quoted her Hema Malini saying, “Esha was interested in extra-curricular activities such as sports and dance. Like in our house, we used to do dance practice because of which she started liking it and wanted to be a professional dancer and even make her career in Bollywood. However, Dharamji didn’t like his daughter dancing or making her Bollywood debut and he had any objection to that.

She then revealed that when the actor witnessed the grace in Hema Malini’s dance and the appreciation she received from the people, his mind changed and he agreed to get his daughters trained in dance and join Bollywood.

After her stint in Bollywood, Esha has now turned an author. The actress graced the show to promote her upcoming book on parenting titled Amma Mia. The book will be available on the stands from March 23. Earlier, the actress had announced about teh book on social media saying, “They say becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences a woman goes through, and with the grace of God, I’m glad to have experienced it twice over. Raising my two daughters—Radhya and Miraya—is nothing short of an adventure and through the book I want to share with new mothers the exciting and overwhelming joyride I’ve been on since becoming a first-time mom and all the tears, laughter and drama that comes along with it.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page