Helly Shah shows 'self love' through fashion

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HELLYSHAHOFFICIAL Helly Shah

Telly star Helly Shah has taken up a fashion project, which is all about self love.

She has collaborated with a label for the Self Love 2020 collection, which consists of vibrant coloured outfits, and depicts the importance of self confidence.

"I always want to try something different. For me, fashion is first about comfort rest fills in from the way you carry yourself in the attire you wear. Smart, strong and confident, that's true fashion for me. What you wear is what you should be," said Helly.

"Anything which is comfortable and classic is my style," she added.

On the acting front, the "Swaragini" actress is currently playing the lead role in the show "Ishq Mein Marjawan 2".

