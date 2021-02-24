Image Source : PR FETCHED/FILE IMAGE Get ready to roll the dice with World Television Premiere of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao's 'LUDO'

Everyone loves a relaxed Sunday afternoon to de-stress and what's better than ending the month on a high note with an engaging movie to watch? This month, Sony MAX is all set to bring the World Television Premiere of the much- loved action & crime anthology drama of 2020, 'Ludo' on 28th February at 12PM. This fun filled multi-starrer movie directed by Anurag Basu with its crazy twists and turns that come about with every roll of the dice is bound to keep viewers hooked to their TV screens!

Ludo, an extremely intriguing story is produced by T-Series, Anurag Basu Productions and Ishana Movies and boasts an ensemble cast filled with brilliant actors such as Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Saurabh Sharma and Inayat Varma. The comic thriller is centered on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro.

From a resurfaced leaked MMS video to a rogue suitcase filled with money, four wildly different stories overlap at the whims of fate, chance and one eccentric criminal portrayed to perfection by the fantastic actor, Pankaj Tripathi.

Image Source : PR FETCHED Ludo still

Anurag Basu's comeback directorial and multi-narrative storytelling in Ludo talks about 'sin and virtue' and 'second chances' along with interesting plot twists, visual design, crackling performances and a script so magnificently packed, making it a must watch.

Ahead of the World Television Premiere of the film, Anurag said, "I was a bit anxious when the film released digitally, but eventually I liked the fact how audiences showered their love nationally and globally. Now with its World Television Premiere on Sony MAX, I am sure it will reach a wider audience and can't wait to see how fans would react to this."

On directing and acting in Ludo, Anurag Basu said, "I didn't plan my role in the film. It was a mere coincidence. Due to uncertain circumstances in the lockdown, we had to finish the shooting of the film at the earliest. We had just a one-day window to shoot the story narrator's part in the film. I didn't have much time to find a good actor, consequently I had to do the part in the film. It was a fun experience shooting during the lockdown."

Recalling some interesting moments from the shoot, he said, "The best part of the shoot was filming with a multi-starrer cast and getting them together on the screen. We had a very busy schedule shooting and it was full of laughter. There was a day when we shot on Holi and whole unit was down with Bhaang! But we still managed to shoot. We had also crashed a wedding when we were shooting in Bhopal. It was a crazy experience. Crashing the wedding took me back to my younger and evergreen college days!"