Gautam Gulati lashes out on Shehnaaz Gill on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Video goes viral

Image Source : TWITTER Gautam Gulati lashes out on Shehnaaz Gill on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is continuously in the headlines even when the reality show has ended. The Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif is currently locked inside the same house for her second TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with five prospective grooms and is entertaining the viewers. On Friday, the channel surprised the fans when it shared a video of Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati as the host of the show. This is no news that Shehnaaz is a big fan of Gautam and it was expected that she will jump with joy on seeing him. Well, she did get excited about seeing Gautam but her happiness was short-lived as he slammed her for disrespecting the contestants.

Shehnaaz Gill got the shock of her life when her crush Gautam Gulati entered the house and lashed out on her for disrespecting the show. Last week, Shehnaaz had a tiff with one of the contestants Mayank Agnihotri who refused to entertain her the way she desired. This resulted in a huge storm inside the house. Talking about the same, Gautam asked her if she is giving 100% herself to the show and being fair to the contestants. To this, Shehnaaz stated that she calls everyone and asks them to have some fun with her. Watch the video here-

Gautam Gulati’s entry has definitely added spark to the show. He entered the house by flaunting his sassy moves on the song Bachna Ae Haseeno and also gifted Shehnaaz a heart-shaped pillow. No points for guessing that Shehnaaz was beaming with joy. He also announced that he will be hosting the show and has taken the responsibility of the first elimination process.

On a related note, Shehnaaz Gill has often expressed her love for Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Even on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, she has many times stated that her heart is in another place (indicating to Sidharth). Shehnaaz and Sidharth together enjoy a huge fan base. They are popularly called SidNaaz. Recently, the duo gave a performance at Mirchi Music Awards and broke the internet with their romantic dance. Have a look-

