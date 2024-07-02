Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia to undergo major transformation for possible leap in Anupama?

Follow us on Image Source : ANUPAMA Will Anuj Kapadia turn Devdas?

People have been liking Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV serial 'Anupama' for years. It is constantly getting appreciation from the audience for the show. The makers have also been thrilling people by seeing new turns and twists throughout the show. This is the reason why it has been ruling the top in the TRP list of TV for years. If you are also a fan of the show, then the news is for you. There are discussions that once again people are going to see high-voltage drama in the show.

Anuj Kapadi will turn Devdas?

For the last several months, a question has been in the minds of the Anupama fans that will Anuj Kapadia and Anu be able to unite again? If not, what will happen next in the show? Amidst these questions, a picture of Anuj i.e. Gaurav Khanna is going viral, after seeing which the fans are confused.

This shocking picture of Gaurav Khanna has surfaced from the set of his show 'Anupama'. Gaurav's changed look has come to the fore in the picture. The actor's big hair and long beard are surprising the fans. Seeing this picture, fans are now speculating that something new is going to happen in the show. The actor is unrecognisable in this new look. Now it will be interesting to see whether Gaurav Khanna will lose his Anu in the Anupama serial and he will become a depressed lover in her memory.

What is going on in Anupama's story these days?

Talking about the story of the Anupama serial, Shruti herself has handed over her fiancé Anuj Kapadia to Anu. She has accepted that Anuj and Anupama cannot live without each other. Anuj was already waiting for when he would return to his Anupama, while Anupama is also slowly starting to accept the truth that her returning to Anuj's life was the best option for her, her daughter and her husband, but Adhya is not at all happy with Anupama and Anuj being together.

