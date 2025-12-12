Gaurav Gera’s top roles ranked: From Dhurandhar’s Mohammad Aalam to Nandu in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin Gaurav Gera’s viral transformation in Dhurandhar sparked curiosity about his earlier work. Here’s a ranked list of his most-loved TV and film roles, from Nandu to Mohammad Aalam.

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. Aditya Dhar's film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark on its seventh day, taking its total collection to Rs 207.25 crore in India.

The Hindi action thriller Dhurandhar is full of surprises, as viewers discovered that several television actors also appeared in the movie. One such actor whose appearance surprised Dhurandhar fans was Gaurav Gera, who played Mohammad Aalam. But before bagging the role in Dhurandhar, he had featured in several TV shows and films. Here's a look at his notable roles:

Gaurav Gera's best characters ranked

Gaurav Gera's unrecognisable transformation into a tired, middle-aged juice seller from the dense bylanes of Lyari went viral. Social media users shared pictures of his character online and praised his look and performance.

1. Dhurandhar

Gaurav Gera played the role of Mohammad Aalam in Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar. Despite having a small role, his performance was well-received by the audience. Besides Gera, the film features a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

2. Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

Gaurav Gera played the role of Nandu in the popular TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. His role as Jassi's best friend earned him significant praise from viewers. The show also starred Mona Singh as Jasmeet "Jassi" Singh, Samir Soni as Purab Mehra, Apurva Agnihotri as Armaan Suri, and others.

3. Mrs Pammi Pyarelal

Gaurav Gera played the lead role in the 2013 Colors TV comedy show Mrs Pammi Pyarelal. He portrayed a cross-dressing landlady, Mrs Pammi Pyarelal, and also played her male counterpart, Param Gulati, as part of a plot to gain shelter at the Faujdar mansion.

His performance in the family sitcom gained attention from fans. The show holds an IMDb rating of 6.5.

4. Dasvidaniya

In the 2008 film Dasvidaniya, Gaurav Gera played Vivek Kaul, the younger brother of the protagonist Amar Kaul (Vinay Pathak). His role was well-received by viewers. The film was directed by Shashant Shah and holds an IMDb rating of 7.8.

Gaurav Gera's social media presence

Notably, actor Gaurav Gera has a strong social media presence. He creates viral comedy videos, especially on Instagram. He has become a household name for his digital characters like Chutki and the Shopkeeper.

He enjoys a following of 541K followers on Instagram.

