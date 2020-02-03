Monday, February 03, 2020
     
From shocking elimination to going Malang, here's Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan live updates

There is full-on entertainment inside the house as well with Shehnaz Gill's brother Shehbaaz imitating Sidharth Shukla. Amid all the fun, a shocking Bigg Boss 13 elimination is all set to take place tonight.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 03, 2020 21:37 IST
Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan live updates
Image Source : TWITTER

From shocking elimination to going Malang, here's Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan live updates

It is Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar tonight and, the reality show promises all the fun and drama as host Salman Khan takes on the contestants. Malang stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani set the BB 13 stage on fire along with Salman Khan. There is full-on entertainment inside the house as well with Shehnaz Gill's brother Shehbaaz imitating Sidharth Shukla. Amid all the fun, a shocking elimination is all set to take place tonight. Since Arti Singh was saved from nominations by Vikas Gupta and Shehbaaz, Sidharth, Shehnaz and Vishal Aditya Singh find themselves in the danger zone. Which contestant will bid farewell to Bigg Boss 13 tonight? Find it out all as we bring to you the live updates for Bigg Boss 13 February 3 episode.

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 February 3 LIVE Updates

  • Feb 03, 2020 9:58 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Somvaar Ka Vaar is here

    After the entertaining Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, host Salman Khan brings Somvaar Ka Vaar. Are you ready?

