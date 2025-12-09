Farrhana Bhatt to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after Bigg Boss 19? What we know Bigg Boss 19's first runner-up, Farrhana Bhatt, is now expected to join Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Read on for more details.

After making headlines on Colors TV's Bigg Boss 19, actress and peace activist Farrhana Bhatt is reportedly gearing up for another reality show. The Laila Majnu actress, who emerged as the first runner-up of the show, is expected to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Farrhana Bhatt's journey on Bigg Boss 19 was no less than a roller-coaster ride. Throughout the season, she was involved in several clashes, which made her a household name. Following her stint on Bigg Boss 19, she is now expected to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Read on for more details.

Is Farrhana Bhatt joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

In an interview with Filmygyan, Farrhana Bhatt confirmed that she is interested in participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. She also revealed that she has already received an offer to join the show. Fans and social media users are excited to see her transition from the Bigg Boss 19 house to performing daring stunts. However, the official confirmation regarding the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is still awaited.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality TV show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Earlier in November, the Singham Again director appeared on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 and confirmed that he will be returning to TV screens with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which is set to air next year.

The last season of Khatron ke Khiladi, i.e., season 14, was won by TV actor Karan Veer Mehra. That season includes contestants like Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Karan Veer Mehra, Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot and others.

