Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ERICAFERNANDES Erica Fernandes opens up on love of her life, says, 'he doesn't like watching me romance on screen'

Putting an end to all rumours of dating her "Kasautii Zindagi Kay" co-star Parth Samthaan, actress Erica Fernandes has revealed that she is not single and has been in a relationship with a person who does not belong to the entertainment industry. In a live chat on Instagram, Erica opened up about her relationship status.

"I am not single. I am in relationship and he's not from the industry," she said. She also spoke about her bond with her beau. "It's been over three years now. We are very good friends. We speak about all kinds of nonsense..he doesn't like watching me romance any other guy on screen," Erica quipped.

Not only this, Erica also mentioned how her linking rumours with Parth and her previous co-star Shaheer Sheikh forced her to speak about her love life in public. "Kahin na kahin toh effect hota hai ..(somewhere it does have an effect) and that's why I wanted to come out and talk about it," she added.

On the professional front, Erica is popularly known for her role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap. Now that the shooting has begun, fans will soon be able to witness the new episodes of one of the most popular shows of the small screen.

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage