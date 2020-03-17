Divyanka Tripathi apologises for 'insensitive' tweet amid coronavirus outbreak

Divyanka Tripathi was trolled for 'insensitive' tweet

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi was quick to apologise after she was slammed for an 'insensitive' tweet. In a video shared on Twitter, the actress mentioned the empty roads in Mumbai amidst the coronavirus outbreak and hoped that contruction work will be completed by the time threat is gone. Divyanka wrote, ''With such less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete metro, bridges and smooth roads." Her tweet garnered responses like ".

Soon, netizens started criticising her. ''As if the engineers and construction workers lives aren't important. Such a vague and unrequired tweet at this moment,'' a user wrote.

''Madam..lives of workers aren’t important? How they should come for work if entire India is asked to stay at home? They may be daily labour but yet govt won’t allow fathering for work on public projects right ?,'' wrote another.

''Please delete this tweet. It looks insensitive. Metro workers labourers are also human beings,'' read another comment.

Reacting to the offended follower, the actress wrote, ''My apologies. Point taken." She not only deleted her tweet but went on to write, ''We all are humans and susceptible to errors. In this volatile and violent social media world, important question is: If someone's capable of realizing and apologizing... are you capable of forgiving and moving on?"

She added: "Should everything be news and point of argument? Where's humanity there?"

We all are humans and susceptible to errors.

In this volatile & violent social media world, important question is: If someone's capable of realizing and apologizing..ARE YOU CAPABLE OF FORGIVING AND MOVING ON?

Earlier Divyanka shared a photo with her husband Vivek Dahiya and wrote ''Love in the time of corona''.

Divyanka tied the knot with her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dahiya in 2016. The couple then won reality TV show Nach Baliye 8 in 2017. She currently features on Yeh Hai Chahatein, which is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.