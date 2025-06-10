Dipika Kakar's first reaction after 14-hour-long cancer surgery, husband Shoaib Ibrahim shares update | Watch TV actress Dipika Kakar made her first appearance after a 14-hour-long cancer surgery in the latest vlog shared by her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim on Monday. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

TV actress Dipika Kakar, who was recently diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer, has undergone a 14-hour-long surgery and made her first public appearance in the latest vlog made by her husband and TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim. In the vlog, she gets emotional while sharing the update regarding her health. Dipika expressed gratitude and thanked her fans and followers for their love and support. The video was shared by Shoaib on his YouTube channel on Monday. It has garnered over one million views and thousands of comments ever since it was posted. Social media users have expressed their concerns regarding Dipika's health.

In the video, Dipika got emotional and started crying. She said, 'There is nothing to say. I have become very emotional after the surgery. I was already very emotional, now I have become even more so. I start crying on small things.' Dipika thanked her fans and said that even in the hospital, many strangers recognised her and were praying for her. Many nurses also came to pray for her and encouraged her. She further added, 'Even in the hospital, people used to tell me that ma'am you will get well. Even the relatives of other patients were praying for me. All this was very emotional.'

She also said that after the surgery, she had a cough, which was causing pain in the stitches, but now she is feeling better than before. Dipika said that she will soon talk to her fans comfortably. At the beginning of the video, Dipika was seen having her breakfast in hospital clothes. The actress's husband, Shoaib, also thanked his fans for praying. Worried about his son, he said that now he is also fine, and the family members are taking good care of him.

