Dil Dostii Dance actress Vrinda Dawda and husband Bhavin welcome baby boy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VRINDADAWDA90 Vrinda Dawda and husband Bhavin welcome baby boy

TV actress Vrinda Dawda welcomed her first child with her husband Bhavin. The duo was blessed with a baby boy on June 30. Taking to Instagram, Vrinda shared the big news with her fans with a video. She wrote, "Week 40 : June 30’ 2021 : Our Due Date.. the wait is finally over, we welcomed our lil one into the world and life made sense the moment we saw the baby."

In the video, Vrinda and Bhavin can be seen dressed completely in white and bursting a balloon which reveals the gender of the baby. The video shows Vrinda flaunting a baby bump. In her post, the actress clarified that the video was shot before her delivery. She said, "obviously we did not know the gender of the baby, so this was shot a while back in both BLUE and PINK concept to give the big announcement."

On June 1, Vrinda has revealed that she is pregnant and surprised her family with the same. She wrote, "Pregnancy Reveal Reaction. Announcing the pregnancy news is so exciting! I knew I couldn’t wait to see the reaction on @mikibhavin’s face, our parent’s and all of the family members when i let them know that we were going to have a baby."

Since then, Vrinda has been sharing many pictures from her pregnancy shoot, flaunting her baby bump. Last month she also shared pictures from her baby shower.