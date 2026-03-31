Did Saba Ibrahim, Dipika Kakkar's sister-in-law, close her restaurant due to LPG shortage? Here's what we know

New Delhi:

YouTuber Saba Ibrahim, sister of renowned TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim and sister-in-law of actress Dipika Kakar, is once again the talk of the town. Saba, who has carved a niche for herself among audiences through her personal life updates and vlogs, recently shared a significant update concerning her restaurant, Khushamdeed.

In her latest vlog, Saba revealed that she and her husband, Khalid Niaz, have jointly decided to temporarily shut down their restaurant. This news comes as quite a shock to her fans, as Khushamdeed has always been her dream project.

Is the restaurant shut?

In her vlog, Saba clarified that the decision to close the restaurant was not made overnight; rather, it was driven by several concrete technical and practical reasons. She explained that the restaurant has been facing a severe gas shortage over the past few days, making it impossible to run the kitchen operations smoothly. Faced with this obstacle in providing quality service to their customers, she and her husband deemed it best to take a temporary break. In addition to the issues with the gas supply, certain flaws regarding the restaurant's interior have also come to light. Saba and Khalid felt that the venue's maintenance and decor were in need of improvement. They have decided to utilise this downtime to undertake renovations at the restaurant. They believe that making a comeback with a fresh, revamped look will significantly enhance the customer experience.

Shutting down a thriving business is never easy, a fact that Saba readily acknowledges. She and her husband, Khalid, have openly discussed the substantial financial losses they stand to incur due to this temporary closure. On one hand, the suspension of business means a complete halt in revenue; on the other, they will have to invest additional funds from their own pockets to cover the costs of renovation and repairs. Despite these numerous challenges, Saba maintains that taking this step was imperative for the long-term benefit of the business. She did not wish to serve her customers amidst incomplete facilities or unresolved issues. This decision reflects her professional ethos and her unwavering commitment to quality.

Who is Saba Ibrahim?

Saba Ibrahim is a prominent name in the world of YouTube. Her popularity has soared even further since tying the knot with Khalid Niaz in Mumbai on November 6, 2022. Through her vlogs, she shares glimpses of her daily life, cherished family moments, and travel experiences. Her vlogs garner millions of views, which is why every piece of news, whether big or small, related to her life instantly goes viral.

For the unversed, Saba Ibrahim's restaurant has been in the headlines for one reason or another for quite some time now. Previously, Saba found herself embroiled in controversy when a clip from one of her vlogs went viral. In that video, her family was seen sitting along the edge of a busy highway to break their Ramadan fast (Iftar). This video sparked a fresh debate on social media regarding safety concerns. Many viewers expressed alarm over the family dining so close to the road, labeling the act as highly risky. Although some fans did come to her defense, the incident nonetheless generated considerable discussion surrounding both her restaurant and her vlogging style.

Also Read: Who is Mahira Sharma, Bigg Boss 13 fame, who was recently spotted with cricketer Mohammed Siraj?