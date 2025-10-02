Did Anusha Dandekar take a subtle dig at Karan Kundrra's 'cruel elite woman' post? Karan Kundra made a surprising post on Instagram, which he later deleted. Now reddit users think that Anusha Dandekar's Dusshera wish is a reply to Karan's deleted post.

New Delhi:

TV actor and former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra was accused of cheating by his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, after which the actor responded with an Instagram post. However, the Kitni Mohobbat Hai actor deleted the post within an hour of sharing it on his social profile.

Now Reddit users believe that Anusha's Dussehrah wish might be a reply to Karan's post. 'Happy Dussehra to all of you lovelies.

I know evil will always try to find a way to push through, whether through the outside world or inside your mind, just be good, be kind, be honest to yourself and others and you will always shine through. This is the best day for that. Love you so much,' read Anusha's Instagram story.

What did Karan Kundrra write in his deleted post?

'87 articles in three hours, and for what?? To sell a podcast!? Is this the inspiration being instilled in the young men and women of our country? Is this your entertainment?? It's unfortunate that these cruel elite women can say anything and be applauded, while men like me have nowhere to go. We come from small towns, work hard, live far from our loved ones, and no one supports us until we become stars. Your vibrant personality becomes a memory of the past, and you become a hashtag... for justice,' read the first part of Karan's post.

Karan Kundra's pain spills over due to the helplessness of men

The Laughter Chefs Season 2 winner further wrote, 'At 4 in the morning, as I lay alone in my bed, drenched in despair and helplessness, I wondered why these 'patriarchy-breaking' women, intoxicated with power and connected to big Bollywood families, get away with systemic harassment, mental torture, and abusive abuse!?? These 'blind items' break you down, dent your self-confidence, and slowly weaken your strength! Now I begin to understand why even the most successful, strong, and talented men in this country take their own lives because these conscious women face no accountability or consequences.'

What did Anusha Dandekar say in the podcast?

Recently, Anusha appered on a poscast where she spoke about being cheated in a relation and explained the reason for her breakup. Without naming Karan, she revealed that she was signed to do a campaign for the app (Bumble), which also featured her ex-boyfriend. She said, 'He got the highest amount of money ever for this, and he used the dating app to talk to and meet girls. We were running this campaign together.'

Anusha further said, 'As soon as we became the faces of it, he started using it to talk to and meet girls, which I only found out much later when I discovered he was sleeping with all over Mumbai. However, I used to give him work. He would tell people that he was with me only for work.'

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan sue YouTube for Rs 4 crore over deepfake videos: Report