Did Anusha Dandekar hint 'cheating' in a relationship with Karan Kundrra? Her latest post suggests so

In a time when lovebirds have got the perfect opportunity of spending time with their loved ones, Television actor Karan Kundrra and girlfriend Anusha Dandekar are staying apart. This is the reason why the report of breakup starting doing rounds which said that after dating each other romantically for over six years, they've decided to call it to quit. Previously Anusha opened up about the fact that she knows the 'person' who has started the rumours by revealing details about her relationship. And now, her latest post has yet again grabbed eyeballs of the fans as it hints about 'cheating' involved in the relationship.

Anusha on her Instagram shared a scene from the recently released show Four More Shots Please season 2 in which her sister Shibani Dandekar plays the role of a woman who catches her husband cheating on another woman (Anjana aka Kriti Kulhari). It wasn't the photo but the caption that caught attention as it read, "Sisterrrr #busted, #ifeelyou." This left fans wondering if Karan was cheating in the relationship. Have a look:

Anusha's latest post

Her previous post on social media about the 'involved person' read as, "And just one more thing before I go to sleep... I know l am being way more vocal than usual but l am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness... l know who has gone to the press with this so called information... it’s sad that even In this devastating world crisis you wanted to make a spectacle of someone’s life...I hope you realise how you are choosing to live your life... You are not my friend but the question is, are you a friend of anyone’s... or just forever self serving... Hope you find your peace."

Anusha's old post

Coming to Karan, he has clearly denied breaking up with Anusha in an interview and said, "Just because we are living separately, people have assumed that we have parted ways. Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now."

Talking about the couple, they are not merely gf and bf as they even launched their clothing line in February this year called Man Up Woman Up.

Well, we hope that the mystery gets resolved soon!

Watch Four More Shots Please! 2 Trailer here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage