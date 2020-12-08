Devoleena Bhattacharjee breaks down in latest video, accuses Divya Bhatnagar's husband of domestic violence

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DEVOLEENA Devoleena Bhattacharjee breaks down in latest video

Tv actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who made headlines for her appearance in Bigg Boss 13 and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, shared an emotional video on Instagram after the death of her close friend and actress Divya Bhatnagar. The actress passed away on Monday due to COVID19 complications. Devoleena broke down in the video remembering her and said that she was very close to her. She also accused her husband of domestic violence and said that Divya was beginning to live her life on her own terms now.

In the video, Devoleena says, "She had just decided to live independently, to not fall into anyone's trap. I feel that God wasn't able to see her suffering." Further, talking to her husband and opening up about how he tortured her, she addressed him and said, "I am talking about you, Gaggan Gabru. You posted that Divya’s mother and brother were against your relationship, and that they were getting publicity because of you. Who are you? You are nothing. You came here and begged for her acceptance. I cut off ties with her for four years because of you. Who are you to give publicity, I’ll give you publicity now."

For the unversed, Divya Bhatnagar married her longtime boyfriend in December 2019 after getting engaged in 2015. However, her parents were against her relationship as it was an inter-caste marriage. The duo has got married at a Gurudwara and Divya had also shared a picture on Instagram saying, "We made it."

Mourning the death of her dear friend, Devoleena on Monday shared a few pictures with Divya and penned down a long note. She said, "Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi...Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi..I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intorelable...but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies..i will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi i loved you and cared for you

Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi...God bless your soul.Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered.I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial .Too soon to go my friend... Om shanti"

Apart from "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", Divya had also featured in shows like "Tera Yaar Hoon Main", "Udaan", "Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre" and "Vish" among others.

