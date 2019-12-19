Devoleena Bhattacharjee apologises to Kamya Punjabi. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant says 'chill darling'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamya Punjabi

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently on bed rest due to ill health. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has temporarily exited the Colors' reality show. However, she is in touch with her fans through social media. Lately, the actress apologised to ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi on Twitter. She ''accidentally'' liked a tweet labelling Kamya and Vindu Dara Singh as PRs of Sidharth Shukla.]

After Twitterati started trolling her, Devoleena issued an apology. “@iamkamyapunjabi is my dear friend and a very very strong personality.I do have respect for her.So please refrain yourself tagging her in this. It was my mistake that without reading the content well i liked it.I appologise to kamya for the same,'' she tweeted.

Kamya had a cool response to this. She asked her to take it lightly and ignore all the negativity. “Chill darling... this 3 months show is not goin to make any difference to our friendship! Its just a game.. kisiki achhi lagti hai aur kisiki nahi thats it..!!! What we share is much more bigger than this Get well soon n come back with a bang @Devoleena_23,'' she replied.

“I love you and yes sooon very soon,'' replied overwhelmed Devoleena.

I love you🤗❤️ and yes sooon very soon😎🤗❤️ — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 17, 2019

Bigg boss 7 participant Kamya regularly shares her views on contestants on the ongoing season. For the unversed, Vindu Dara Singh was the winner of season 3 of the show.

The actress currently has a proxy inside the house Vikas Gupta. He is playing the game on behalf of her. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant was introduced as the wild card entry.

For uninitiated, Devoleena was rushed to a hospital after her backache aggravated. She hurt her back while performing a task and thereafter she maintained a distance from all the duties and household chores. Devoleena had undergone major back surgery in 2017.

