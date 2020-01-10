Deepika Padukone takes Bigg Boss 13 contestants out for a joy ride during Chhapaak promotions. See Photos

Deepika Padukone shot for Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka vaar episode during Chhapaak

Actress Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak hit the theatres today and has been getting positive responses from critics and audiences. While the film is already in theatres Deepika hasn’t stopped the promotion streak. The actress shot for a special episode of Bigg Boss 13. In the pictures and video surfacing on the internet from the shoot, Deepika could be seen taking Bigg Boss 13 contestants out for a round in an open jeep. Yes, you heard that right, Bigg Boss contestant stepped out of the Bigg Boss house for the first time in history and that too for a car round.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh, and Shehnaaz Gill were spotted taking a joy ride of the film city in an open jeep.

Deepika Padukone has often featured in Bigg Boss for her film’s promotion. She had visited the Bigg Boss house for promotions of Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and other films.

Deepika’s Chhapaak is based on the real-life incidents of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Deepika has essayed her character in this onscreen recreation. In terms of preparation, Deepika is seen with heavy prosthetic makeup.

The film was surrounded by controversies, first because of Deepika Padukone’s visit to the Jawahar Lal Nehru University in Delhi during the ongoing protests. Then later the makers were challenged in court by Laxmi’s lawyer Aparna Bhat for not getting due credit for her part in the film. The court ruled in her favour and the makers were asked to give her due credit.