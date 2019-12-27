Deepika Padukone left teary-eyed after getting tribute from Dance Plus 5 contestants. Watch video

Actress Deepika Padukone is these days busy in the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak in which she will be seen playing the role of an acid-attack survivor named Malti. The 33-year-old actress recently got emotionally overwhelmed during one of the episodes of Remo D'Souza' show where she got a tribute from the contestants as they danced to the songs of her films. After the performance got over, she could not control her emotions and broke down as the choreographer gave her a hug.

Deepika said, "Maine aaj tak mere pure career ke barey mein kabhi socha nahi. Mai bas kaam karti gayi. Aaj mujhe wo mauka mila aap logon ke through ke maine jo abhi aap logon ko entertain karne ki koshish ki, maine kahin nah kahin kuchh sahi kia. (I never thought about my entire career till now, I just kept working and working to entertain all of you. Today you have shown me so much love for my work that it feels like I’ve done something right. Thank you so much.)"

Talking about the film, Deepika in an interview to Rajeev Masand revealed that her depression returned while she was shooting. She revealed, “I needed to have my counselor on the sets of the movie with me. It came out of nowhere and I was also caught off-guard. I started feeling it coming on and I thought maybe I am just tired or it is the long hours. But then it got really bad and I started feeling claustrophobic. It was very tough for me emotionally. To think about those days and put myself emotionally through that.”

Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Deepika Padukone is based on the life story of Laxmi Agarwal. It is slated to release on January 10, 2020, and will clash with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

