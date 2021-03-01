Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit mesmerizes fans by dancing on late Sridevi's song 'Naino Mein Sapna' | VIDEO

With all the shows coming back to their place slowly and steadily, reality show Dance Deewane has also been entertaining the viewers. Judged by Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande, the show's auditions took place online due to COVID-19 pandemic. And now the show has finally being shot. The promos of the same are all over the internet and amid the same a video caught our eye. In the same the beautiful actress who is known for her dance skills and expressions is seen grooving to late actress Sridevi's song 'Naino Mein Sapna' on the request of a contestant.

The video was originally shared by the official Instagram handel of Colors TV along with a caption reading, "Kolhapur ki superstar dancing jodi aa gayi hai #DD3 ke manch par, kaisi hogi inki duo performance? Dekhiye #DanceDeewane3 mein, aaj raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. #DanceMachayenge."

In the clip, Madhuri Dixit after the performance of a couple appreciates them and says, "My god aap logo ki energy kamaal ki hai." Later, the man asks the actress who was seen wearing a beautiful black saree to dance with him.

Meanwhile, have a look at some of the beautiful looks of the actress:

Speaking about the show, this time Shashank Khaitan and Arjun Bijlani will not be present as Raghav Juyal has turned the host. The contestants will be divided into three groups-- below 15 years, till 30 years and above 35 years.