'Crime Patrol' actress Anaya Soni's kidneys fail, seeks financial help

'Crime Patrol' actress Anaya Soni has been hospitalised for some time and has now sought financial help. The actress took to her Instagram handle and revealed that her kidneys are only two percent functional. Her health has deteriorated in the past few days and she has no savings left for further treatment. In 2015, both her kidneys had failed and it was her father who donated her his kidney.

Speaking to ETimes, Anaya Soni said, "I have been living on one kidney since 2015. My both kidneys had failed 6 years ago and my father donated a kidney to me. Suddenly, the donated kidney has deteriorated and I need a fresh kidney transplant. I never dreamt of such a situation when I was doing shows like Naamkarann and Crime Patrol."

Currently she is admitted to Holy Spirit Hospital in Mumbai and all her funds are over. "My mom had a garments business. My brother was doing well. Her clothes and his machines got all burnt some time ago, when my house caught fire. Sab kuch khatam ho gaya (Everything is over). We are just hand-to-mouth now," she said.

She added "They are giving me medicines to bring down my creatinine, which was over 9 when I got admitted. Too much more to go. Dialysis has not yet begun, that will take some time. We are also looking for a donor."

Last week, Anaya posted a video on Instagram, detailing her health conditions. In the video, she is heard saying, "Hi guys! I am hospitalised and I came live to tell people why I am hospitalised. I am hospitalised because my kidneys are not functioning well. It is only working two percent."

On the professional front, Anaya has worked in serials like 'Adalat' led by Ronit Roy, 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', film 'Hai Apna Dil Toh Awaara' (2016) among others.

