Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Courteney Cox, Zac Efron among nominees as Daytime Emmys reveal Children's, Animation, Lifestyle categories

The Daytime Emmys aren't over yet! More nominees for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards were revealed on Monday. Courteney Cox, Zac Efron, and Mark Hamill are among the big nominees for the upcoming show. As per Variety, three days after awarding some of its top categories during a pre-taped ceremony on CBS, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Children's & Animation and Lifestyle categories.

The remainder of the year's Daytime Emmys will be celebrated in two live-streamed events on July 17 (children's and animated programming) and July 18 (lifestyle). As part of an agreement between the East Coast-based NATAS and the West Coast-based Television Academy, effective this year all children's programming is now the domain of the Daytime Emmys.

The Daytime Emmy Awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2 am and 6 pm, as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content. More than 3,000 submissions, as premiered in calendar year 2020, were received by NATAS and judged by a pool of more than 1,000 TV industry professionals.

Among the big winners on Friday: 'Kelly Clarkson Show' won for the best entertainment talk show, while Kelly Clarkson won for entertainment talk host. 'General Hospital' was named top daytime drama, as well as lead drama actor (Maurice Benard), supporting actor (Max Gail), directing team for a drama, technical team for a drama and casting for a drama.

Meanwhile, 'Jeopardy!' once again picked up the award for the best game show, while the late Alex Trebek won another Emmy for game show host. Courteney Cox, Zac Efron and Mark Hamill are among the recently announced nominees for the upcoming show. Here are some of the major category nominees for the Daytime Emmy Awards' Childrens & Animation and Lifestyle categories:

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Doomsday (Vimeo)

Finding Love in Quarantine (Pure Flix Digital)

The Girl In Apartment 15 (Amazon Prime Video)

Rekindling Christmas (Amazon Prime Video)

Take My Heart (YouTube.com)

OUTSTANDING YOUNG ADULT SERIES

Alexa & Katie (Netflix)

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

The Hardy Boys (Hulu)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)

Lidia’s Kitchen (PBS)

Lucky Chow (PBS)

Mise En Place (Eater)

Pati’s Mexican Table (PBS)

tasteMAKERS (PBS)

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen (Food Network)

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE SERIES

George to the Rescue (NBC)

Home Made Simple with Laila Ali (OWN)

Legacy List with Matt Paxton (PBS)

Open House (NBC)

Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix)

Small Business Revolution (Hulu)

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)

Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)

Real Rail Adventures: Swiss International Hubs (PBS)

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)

Tiny Creatures (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

Ask This Old House (PBS)

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix)

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Netflix)

I Like To Make Stuff (YouTube.com)

This Old House (PBS)

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

The American Athlete (Syndicated)

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)

Behind the FX (Netflix)

Broadway Master Class (Broadway on Demand)

Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter (SundanceTV)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM IN SPANISH

Café CNN (CNN en Español)

Despierta America (Univision)

Destinos (CNN en Español)

El Gordo y la Flaca (Univision)

Nuestro Mundo (CNN en Español)

Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)

Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)

Booktube (YouTube Originals)

Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions. (YouTube Originals)

Prideland (PBS)

Self-Evident (PBS)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Sarah Joy Brown, as Laurie Smith, “Studio City” (Amazon Prime Video)

Midori Francis, as Lily, “Dash & Lily” (Netflix)

Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

Sharon Lawrence, as Miranda Cryer, “The Gaze” (Facebook Watch, YouTube)

Karrueche Tran, as Vivian Johnson-Garrett, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

Gjis Blom, as Prince Viridian, “The Letter for the King” (Netflix)

Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, as Cameran Sanders, “A House Divided” (UMC (ALLBLK))

Sean Kanan, as Sam Stevens / Dr Pierce Hartley, “Studio City” (Amazon Prime Video)

Mark Christopher Lawrence, as Hector, “$tack$” (YouTube.com)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Carolyn Hennesy, as Gloria Winton, “Studio City” (Amazon Prime Video)

Alicia Leigh-Willis, as Avery Garrett, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

Jodi Long, as Mrs. Basil E, “Dash & Lily” (Netflix)

Tiffani Thiessen, as Lori Mendoza, “Alexa & Katie” (Netflix)

Jacklyn Zeman, as Sofia Madison, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Neil Crone, as Mr. Leopold, “Endlings” (Hulu)

Cheyenne Jackson, as Caleb Covington, “Julie and the Phantoms” (Netflix)

Mike Manning, as Caleb McKinnon, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

Tristan Rogers, as Daniel DOC Smith, “Studio City” (Amazon Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Isaac Arellanes, as Ruben Reyna, “Ghostwriter ” (Apple TV Plus)

Arista Arhin, as Sam, “Lockdown” (YouTube.com)

Bianca D’Ambrosio, as Frankie Sanders, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

Chiara D’Ambrosio, as Regan Sanders, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

Madison Reyes, as Julie, “Julie and the Phantoms” (Netflix)

Amir Wilson, as Tiuri, “The Letter for the King” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Carly Ciarrocchi, Charlie Engelman, “Weird But True” (National Geographic Kids)

Jeff Corwin, “Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin” (Syndicated)

Zac Efron, “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” (Netflix)

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill, Van Jones, “CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls” (CNN)

Brandon McMillan, “Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan” (CBS)

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Dino Dana The Movie (Amazon Prime Video)

Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars (HBO Max)

Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime! Odd Squad (PBS)

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Sesame Street (HBO)

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

The Adventures of Paddington (Nickelodeon)

Elinor Wonders Why (PBS)

Esme & Roy (HBO Max)

Stillwater (Apple TV Plus)

Trash Truck (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

Amphibia (Disney Channel)

Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

Hilda (Netflix)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix)

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Adventure Time: Distant Lands OBSIDIAN (HBO Max)

Angela’s Christmas Wish (Netflix)

Baba Yaga (Baobab Studios)

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV Plus)

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I am Madam President (PBS)

OUTSTANDING EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL SERIES

CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls (CNN)

Deadly Engineering (Amazon Prime Video)

Glad You Asked (YouTube Originals)

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation (CBS)

Life 2.0 (Syndicated) PBS KIDS Talk About (PBS)

OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Jace Chapman, as Noah, “The Healing Powers of Dude” (Netflix)

Emilie Cocquerel, as Sandy, “The New Legends of Monkey” (Netflix)

Ryan Dillon, as Elmo, “Sesame Street” (HBO)

Nathan Lovejoy, as Principal Swift, “Gabby Duran & the Unsittables” (Disney Channel)

Tyler Sanders, as Leo, “Just Add Magic: Mystery City” (Amazon Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Issac Ryan Brown, as Booker, “Raven’s Home” (Disney Channel)

Sophie Grace, as Kristy Thomas, “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

Sky Katz, as Tess, “Raven’s Home” (Disney Channel)

Navia Robinson, as Nia, “Raven’s Home” (Disney Channel)

Christian J. Simon, as Leo, “Sydney to the Max” (Disney Channel)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza, as Fozzie, “Muppet Babies” (Disney Junior)

Mark Hamill, as Vuli, “Elena of Avalor” (Disney Channel)

Juliet Donenfeld, as Sally Squirrel, “Pete the Cat” (Amazon Prime Video)

Eric Jacobson, as Grover “The Monster at the End of this Story: A Sesame Street Special” (HBO Max)

Eric Peterson, as Ant’ney, “Madagascar: A Little Wild” (Hulu and Peacock)

Patrick Warburton, as Grand Macaw, Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza, as Bugs Bunny / Daffy Duck, “Looney Tunes Cartoons” (HBO Max)

Tom Kenny, as SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob SquarePants” (Nickelodeon)

Tress MacNeille, as Dot, “Animaniacs” (Hulu)

Sir Jonathan Pryce, as Grandpa Sid, “Piney: The Lonesome Pine” (Disney Junior and Disney Channel)

Parker Simmons, as Mao Mao, King Snugglemagne, Slim Pigguns, Guard, “Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart” (Cartoon Network)

Here's how the categories will be divided up for telecast:

The Daytime Emmy Awards Children's Programming and Animation ceremony will be presented in a stand-alone show streaming on NATAS' Emmy OTT platform on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 8 pm ET. Awards for individual achievement in animation are selected by a juried panel of peers which selects winners in each of six craft areas without a nomination stage. Accordingly, these winners will be announced at the ceremony on July 17. The Daytime Emmy Awards Lifestyle Programming ceremony will be presented on NATAS' Emmy OTT platform on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET.

(With ANI inputs)