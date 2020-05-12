Tuesday, May 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Sharma and husband Yuvraaj Hans blessed with baby boy

Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Sharma and husband Yuvraaj Hans blessed with baby boy

Mansi and husband Yuvraaj Hans have welcomed their first child together-a baby boy on May 12. Proud father Yuvraaj Hans, who is the son of singer Hans Raj Hans, took to his Instagram story to share the good news with family and fans. 'It's a boy', he wrote on the social media platform.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 12, 2020 19:35 IST
Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Sharma and husband Yuvraaj Hans blessed with baby boy
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MANSI_SHARMA6

Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Sharma and husband Yuvraaj Hans blessed with baby boy

TV actress Mansi Sharma, best known for her role as Harleen in the popular show Choti Sarrdaarni, has embraced motherhood. Mansi and husband Yuvraaj Hans have welcomed their first child together-a baby boy on May 12. Proud father Yuvraaj Hans, who is the son of singer Hans Raj Hans, took to his Instagram story to share the good news with family and fans. 'It's a boy', he wrote on the social media platform.

India Tv - Yuvraaj Hans Insta Story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Yuvraaj Hans Insta Story

In March, Mansi Sharma had announced the good news and shared that she is in her 8th month, which is the last trimester. She shared one of the pictures from her baby shower, wherein she looks well-coordinated with her husband Yuvraaj Hans. Alongside her photo, Mansi wrote,"Baby Shower #Thank u Rabb ji for everything #8 months #touchwood #to be mom n dad #blessed." TV actress Mona Singh and others congratulated the two and wished them abundant happiness". Even Yuvraaj shared picture from the special day.

View this post on Instagram

🧿🧿

A post shared by Yuvraaj Hans (@yuvrajhansofficial) on

The TV actress was seen enjoying her pregancy phase to the fullest and often treated fans with adorable picture with husband.

Mansi Sharma and Yuvraj Hans tied the knot on February 21, 2019 in the presence of their friends and family. Congratulations to the new parents!

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X