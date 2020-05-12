Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MANSI_SHARMA6 Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Sharma and husband Yuvraaj Hans blessed with baby boy

TV actress Mansi Sharma, best known for her role as Harleen in the popular show Choti Sarrdaarni, has embraced motherhood. Mansi and husband Yuvraaj Hans have welcomed their first child together-a baby boy on May 12. Proud father Yuvraaj Hans, who is the son of singer Hans Raj Hans, took to his Instagram story to share the good news with family and fans. 'It's a boy', he wrote on the social media platform.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yuvraaj Hans Insta Story

In March, Mansi Sharma had announced the good news and shared that she is in her 8th month, which is the last trimester. She shared one of the pictures from her baby shower, wherein she looks well-coordinated with her husband Yuvraaj Hans. Alongside her photo, Mansi wrote,"Baby Shower #Thank u Rabb ji for everything #8 months #touchwood #to be mom n dad #blessed." TV actress Mona Singh and others congratulated the two and wished them abundant happiness". Even Yuvraaj shared picture from the special day.

The TV actress was seen enjoying her pregancy phase to the fullest and often treated fans with adorable picture with husband.

Mansi Sharma and Yuvraj Hans tied the knot on February 21, 2019 in the presence of their friends and family. Congratulations to the new parents!

