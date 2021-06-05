Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PEARL PURI Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri arrested for allegedly raping minor girl

TV actor Pearl Puri, known for his role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3, has been arrested on Friday (June 4) by Waliv police in Vasai (East) on charges of allegedly raping a minor girl. The actor has been arrested along with five others. The case is registered under section 376 of IPC and the POSCO act.

"He has been remanded to police custody and booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act," said Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) to a newsportal.

Soon after the news broke the internet, Puri's costar from Naagin 3 Anita Hassanandani extended her support to him. She shared a pictu8re with Pearl and wrote, "Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri"

Pearl Puri has been seen in many TV shows including Naagarjuna Ek Yoddha, Nazar Se Khoobsurat, Bepanah Pyaar, Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil. He was last seen playing Angad Mehra in the serial Brahmarakshas 2.