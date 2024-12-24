'Bomb phod dungi...,' Pavitra Punia's hilarious reaction to Instagram user suggesting her religious conversion

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pavitra Punia announced her break up with Eijaz Khan in 2024

'Bigg Boss 14' fame TV actress Pavitra Punia is very active on social media. Pavitra, known for her outspoken style, has been in the news since her breakup with actor Aijaz Khan. After the end of a long relationship, the actress is also constantly talking about her separation. Now once again the actress has come into the discussion with her stern and hilarious reply on Instagram. The actress has lashed out at the netizen on Tuesday. Let us tell you why the actress got so angry and what she said publicly on social media.

What did the netizen say?

The netizen asked Pavitra Punia to convert to Islam and reunite with her ex-boyfriend actor Eijaz Khan. Well, there are rumours that the two separated due to religious differences. Currently, while talking about this, the actress has already clarified that all these claims are rubbish. She also said that Eijaz is a narcissist. On Monday evening, Pavitra shared a note on her Instagram Stories, which a fan of Eijaz wrote for her. The note read, 'Sister Pavitra, my advice is that you stop doing satanic idol worship. It is very sad to hear that you did not marry our brother Eijaz, see he cannot marry you until you convert, these are the rules of Islam. So now I invite you to Islam.'

Pavitra reprimanded

The Instagram user further wrote, 'Everyone knows that even Bollywood celebs know that Islam is the truth. They also have verses of the Quran in their homes. My advice is to start reading the translated Quran at the link below. We believe in the invisible Allah, unlike the creation, who sent the last prophet Payy Muhammad to guide humanity. Islam is the fastest-growing religion in the world. In America alone, 25 thousand people believe in Islam per year. 75% of the people who convert in the West are women.' Seems like Pavitra did not like this, after which the TV actor reprimanded the netizen. She wrote, 'I will explode the bomb in your backyard only, son, do not teach me otherwise I have a lot of time to understand what is "Sanatan Dharma" properly.'

Pavitra removed the post

This post of Pavitra Punia has caught everyone's attention. At present, the actress has removed it from social media. At present, its screenshot is becoming increasingly viral. Let us tell you that Pavitra and Eijaz met in the house of 'Bigg Boss 14' and both of them fell for each other. After the show, both of them started dating and in October 2022, Eijaz proposed to her by giving her a diamond ring, but just two years after the engagement, the couple announced their separation. Pavitra had said in February this year, 'Everything has a shelf-life, nothing is permanent. Relationships can also have a shelf-life. Eijaz and I separated a few months ago and I will always wish him well. I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last long.'

