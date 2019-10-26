Fiercely Loyal: Bipasha Basu extends support to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bipasha Basu extends support to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 is attracting everyone's attention these days. For the last two episodes, all that the housemates have been doing is defaming each other’s character and physically assaulting. This year, all the celebrities have been locked inside the house. Not just fans even other TV and Bollywood celebrities are keeping an eye on what is happening. After Siddharth Dey made vulgar comments on Arti Singh, the TV actress received much support on social media. This time, actress Bipasha Basu has come out in support of her.

Bipasha and Arti have been good friends. The Raaz actress took to Instagram to express her support for Arti and asked her fans to vote for her. She wrote, “@artisingh5 is a very good human being first ... braved a lot in her life... and is fiercely loyal. These traits are rare in people in today’s life. Help a good person grow. Please support her and vote to save her in #bb13 @colorstv #biggboss13”

Bipasha’s husband Karan Singh Grover also shared a post for Arti on social media. While sharing the post, Karan wrote - 'Do the right thing and vote for the right people’.

On a related note, Bipasha Basu has been stealing the limelight for her pregnancy rumours. Some of pictures of the actress went viral online in which fans spotted her baby bump and started congratulating her.

Bipasha and Karan have been married for three years now. The couple got hitched in 2016 and called it a ‘Monkey Wedding’.

