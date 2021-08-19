Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhi Dogra supports ex- husband Raqesh Bapat, says he is on 'side of humanity'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NUSRAT_ZMN Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra

TV and film actor Raqesh Bapat has been making waves with his appearance in the Bigg Boss OTT house. While he has been asked to wake up by host Karan Johar after his performance in the first week, the actor became the next captain aka the Boss Man on the show. Recently, Raqesh got emotional after another contestant Pratik Sehajpal called him 'spineless' during a fight. Raqesh broke down in front of Shamita Shetty and Ridhima Pandit and expressed his disappointment in himself.

Raqesh was hurt and claimed that his father was an Army officer and has served the nation but what is he doing here. "I am an Army personnel's son, and my father would always tell me to fight for what's right. He wouldn't be happy to see me fighting over small matters, he would always say, go and fight for the country," said Raqesh. Reacting to the same, Raqesh's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra came out in support of him.

Commenting on the video shared on Raqesh's Instagram, she wrote, "By virtue of choosing goodness and humanity one is a winner. Being loud and twisting words and not letting people speak is unfortunately considered entertainment in this world. But there are some of us on the side of humanity. And that's what matters! @raqeshbapat."

Later after the incident, Pratik realised his mistake and apologised to Raqesh for passing comments on him. Post that, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal were also seen sorting their differences out.

Before entring the controversial reality show, Raqesh had revealed how Ridhi reacted to his decision. Asked if he was worried that Ridhi will be joining the show as well, he said, "Not at all. I told her I was going, and she was like ‘what the hell, how will you cope up?’ We're cordial, we're friends, we talk. Aisa kuch nahi hai (There isn't any problem, as such."

He further said, "we are two very faadu (amazing) individuals, we don't get affected by such things. We are today's children… You try, but when things don't work out, everybody has the right to live happily, so I want her to be happy, she wants me to be happy, and I'm very proud of this decision that we've taken, both of us."

Other than working together in the TV show Maryada — Lekin Kab Tak in 2010, the couple also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6.