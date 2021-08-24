Bigg Boss OTT: Fans support Akshara Singh after Pratik breaks connection with her, laud Divya Agarwal

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HOJIHOST Divya Agarwal and Akshara Singh (left), Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh (Right) in Bigg Boss OTT house

Week 3 of Bigg Boss OTT started with a bang as contestants were given a chance to change their partners once again. On Monday, the housemates got into a heated discussion about the given chance to change their connections and start anew. While Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Nishant-Moose (Muskan Jattana) and Divya Agarwal-Zeeshan Khan sustained their connection, Pratik Sehajpal, Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin and Milind Gaba saw equations change and drama unfold. At first, Pratik accepted Akshara's heart but when Neha expressed her mind about changing her connection, he flipped and broke the heart given by Akshara. He broke her heart twice. This led to chaos in the house and an emotional breakdown of Akshara. Later, Neha gave her heart to Pratik and Akshara to Milind which led to a tiff between the two strong ladies.

Netizens weren't impressed by Pratik's decisions as well and slammed him for leaving Akshara alone when she has been rock-solid support to him throughout. Fans claimed that Pratik played selfishly. On the other hand, viewers loved how Divya Agarwal tried to console Akshara when she broke down and lauded her for being a good friend. Fans also saw a beginning of a new strong friendship between the two.

Reacting to the task, one Twitter user said, "A gurl who got betrayed by someone who she relied upon and gave “RELIABLE “ tag to #PratikSehajpal , just said to him “ ki vo bs utna space rehna dena hai ki kbhi Mile toh aankhe mila paaye “ she has my heart man." Another tweeted, "We take people for granted. Today i saw it. Pratik took #AksharaSingh for granted. Now he will realise Akshara value."

Praising Divya and Akshara's friendship, a fan said, "I am loving how #DivyaAgarwal feeling bad for #AksharaSingh nd the way they are spending some time... She was also about to cry by seeing akshara crying... That's proves that she's a pure soul... I am feeling a Friendship bond among four of them in future.."

For the unversed, the women contestants in the house were asked to impress the boys and give them a heart. While the boys had to either accept the heart to sustain their connection or break the heart and make a connection with any other gorgeous lady in the house.

Meanwhile, the promos for Bigg Boss 15, to be hosted by Salman Khan, have started airing on the TV. Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha is seen lending her vocal prowess for a promo for the controversial reality show. In the promo, Salman is seen wandering around in the woods when he hears a sound coming from a tree that he names 'Vishwasuntree' and starts having a conversation with it.