Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Oru Kadannal Kadha actor eliminated in first week Oru Kadannal Kadha actor Munshi Ranjith was the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 7.

5-time National Award-winning actor Mohanlal is hosting the current season of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7. The edition that started on August 3 is entertaining the audiences on OTT as well as the TV channel Asianet.

On Sunday, the first elimination from Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 took place and it was none other than Oru Kadannal Kadha fame actor Munshi Ranjith. Seems like host Mohanlal was also shocked by the eviction, as he then requested the audience to vote wisely.

Munshi Ranjith gets eliminated in the first week

In the last minute of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7's Sunday episode, Mohanlal announced that Munshi Ranjith had received fewer votes compared to the other nominated contestants.

For the unversed, 8 contestants were nominated this week, which included Anumol, Gizele Thakral, Shaitya Santhosh, Aryan, Renu Sudhi, Sarika and Nevin, other than Ranjith.

Full list of contestants in the house

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 began with 19 contestants entering the BB house. This included Appani Sarath, Sarika, Renu Sudhi, Shaithya, Navin, Adhila Noora, Shanwas Shanu, Giselle Thakral, Munshi Ranjit, Rena Fatima, Abhilash, Binny Nobin, RJ Bincy, Onil Sabu, Akbar Khan, Kalabhavan Sariga, Aryan Kathuria, Anees TA and Anumol.

Where to watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is being aired on the TV channel Asianet. The timings are: Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM and Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM. The Malayali reality show can also be watched on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar. Moreover, the reality show can be watched 24 hours a day only on the OTT app.

While Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is gaining momentum, the Hindi version led by Salman Khan is also being anticipated. Reportedly, Bigg Boss season 19 will hit the TV screens from August 24. The last season concluded with Karan Veer Mehra lifting the trophy.

After the BB 18 win, the TV actor has also bagged a Bollywood film. He will now be seen playing the antagonist in Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb starrer Silaa.

