Bigg Boss Kannada 8 ends midway due to COVID-19; contestants make emotional exit

Image Source : TWITTER/VOOT Bigg Boss Kannada 8 ends midway due to COVID-19

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has been cancelled midway due to the Covid19 lockdown. The show ran for 71 days and earned much popularity among the fans. While the contestants had a lot of fun in the show, the last episode was loaded with tears as housemates became emotional. They bid adieu to the house after Bigg Boss announced the exit. They also lauded the Bigg Boss unit that worked very hard to make the show a success, even during the Covid crisis. The show was being hosted by superstar Kiccha Sudeep.

After K Shivkumar, the chairperson of the Kannada TV association announced that the shooting for TV serials and reality shows will remain stalled until May 24 in the wake of the lockdown imposed by the Karnataka government, Bigg Boss Kannada 8 also came to an end. In the last episode, host Kiccha Sudeep joined the contestants via video conferencing and wished them good luck.

After Bigg Boss announced each contestant's name, they made their way out of the house with a heavy heart and wearing masks for safety.

Earlier, announcing that the show will end midway, Cluster Business Head of Colors Kannada and the show's director Parameshwar Gundkal in a Facebook post said, "Today is the 71st day since Bigg Boss (season 8) began. I feel emotionally overwhelmed looking at 11 contestants in the house through these cameras. Everyone inside this house is happy as they are unaware of problems that are happening on the outside. They are also safe since they are all isolated. Everybody will be informed about what’s going on on the outside, and they will be brought out. All of the housemates and crew members will be safely taken to their homes, and the arrangement for the same is underway."

"The dream and effort of hundreds of people have been cut short. Even though it was a very difficult decision to make, we are satisfied with it. Our hearts feel heavy. Not because the show was cancelled but on the account of an invisible virus that is causing all the tragedy."