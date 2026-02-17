Bigg Boss 20: Is Redheemaa entering Salman Khan's show? Actress's post sparks speculation

New Delhi:

The speculations regarding the 20th season of Bigg Boss are gaining momentum as the pre-production process of Salman Khan's highly awaited reality show is in full swing. With the casting process believed to be underway, fans are closely following the social media interactions of television personalities who might soon find themselves inside the Bigg Boss house this year. As has been the case in the past seasons, even the slightest hint is enough to set off a firestorm of debate on social media platforms.

Adding to the buzz, television actress Redheemaa has recently posted a message on her social media platform that has left many people speculating about her entry into Bigg Boss 20. While there has been no official confirmation from the makers of the show or the actress herself, her message has set off a storm of reactions from fans, who are speculating that her entry into the reality show might already be finalised.

Who is Redheemaa?

During an Instagram AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, a fan asked when she would be entering the Bigg Boss house. Redheemaa replied, 'I'm on my way.' Her short answer has further increased the suspense surrounding Bigg Boss 20. However, an official announcement has not yet been made by the makers.

Redheemaa, whose real name is Redheema Gupta, is a well-known face in the TV industry. She played Satpal Kohli in the show Megha Barsenge, which starred Neil Bhatt and Neha Rana in lead roles.

In September 2025, she shared a video in which she mimicked Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal, a self-proclaimed spiritual influencer. In the video's caption, she asked her followers, 'Who is this fake?' The reel received a significant amount of views on social media.

Deets about Bigg Boss 20

According to reports, Bigg Boss 20 may air in October 2026. Viewers are currently awaiting an official announcement. It remains to be seen how much of the speculation surrounding Redheemaa Gupta proves to be true.

